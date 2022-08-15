Chandigarh, Aug 15 (PTI) A day after the Punjab Congress chief dared him to resign from the party, Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar on Monday said if Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is afraid of him then he can throw him out of the outfit.

He also slammed Warring, calling his outburst against him in public as “immaturity” while adding that he will continue to work for the welfare of people of his constituency.

Sandeep Jakhar is the nephew of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar who had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in May this year.

On Sunday, Warring at a public meeting here on the last leg of the six-day 'Tiranga Yatra' in Abohar had challenged Sandeep Jakhar to resign from the Congress and get a fresh mandate "if he was so confident" about voters' support in Abohar.

For the people of Abohar, it was a double celebration as apart from the 75th anniversary of Independence, they also got "freedom from the Jakhars" who had "grabbed the Congress party as if they had got it on a lifetime lease", Warring had claimed.

Warring had also lashed out at BJP leader Sunil Jakhar, accusing him of betraying the party and sabotaging its prospects in the last Assembly elections.

Responding to Warring's statement against him, Sandeep Jakhar on Monday said, “It shows his immaturity.”

Jakhar said the Punjab Congress chief had spoken about discipline, asking others not to raise party matters in public.

But, he himself is doing the opposite of what he earlier said, said Jakhar.

“If he is afraid of Sandeep Jakhar or he has some allergy from me, or he does not like me and does not want me in the party... He is the president of the party (Punjab unit). It is his jurisdiction, give me a notice and throw me out of the party. Who stops him?” Jakhar said.

Jakhar, who is a first-time legislator, said Warring had just before the byelection to Sangrur Lok Sabha poll had said that Sandeep should leave the party and now he again said this.

The Abohar MLA said he does not know whether the party wants him out or Warring wants it.

Jakhar said people of Abohar assembly constituency elected him as legislator.

“In our area, we have several issues like the Kinnow crop was damaged, the cotton crop was hit by whitefly pest. I am focusing on my work,” said Jakhar.

In June, Punjab Congress Warring had dared Sunil Jakhar to take his nephew along with him to the BJP, to which Sandeep Jakhar had responded, saying the grand old party can expel him but he would not resign.

The Punjab Congress has 18 MLAs in the 117-member state assembly.

