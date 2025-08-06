New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led a massive dharna in Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, demanding the President's consent for the Bills passed by the State Assembly that seek 42% reservations to Backward Classes (BC) in local body elections as well as in the education and employment sectors. He said that if the Bills don't get the approval, it will prove that the BJP is against the backward class communities.

"During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi promised the people of Telangana that after forming the government, we would conduct a caste census to provide 42% reservation for OBCs. Based on this promise, the people voted the Congress to power," Revanth Reddy told reporters here

"After forming the government, we fulfilled our commitment by conducting the caste census and passing a bill for 42% OBC reservation. The Governor has sent the bill to the President for approval, but four months have passed with no response," he added.

He accused the Centre of being indifferent to the pleas of the State government regarding the Bills.

"That is why we have decided to protest--on the streets and in Parliament--to demand an increase in BC reservation and ensure its implementation. Our Members of Parliament are fighting for this cause in Parliament, and here in Telangana, all Congress and INDIA bloc parties are supporting us. However, the BJP government remains indifferent," he said.

"We have even sought an appointment with the President of India, but there has been no response. If the bill is not granted assent, it will be clear that the BJP is against backward castes," he added.

He said that the entire Cabinet has sought an appointment with the President but have not received one yet.

"If we are denied an appointment with the President, and if Prime Minister Modi refuses to answer in Parliament, we will not return to Delhi. Instead, anyone from the BJP who comes to Telangana will have to answer for this. The BJP will be wiped out in Telangana," he said.

"The next census must include a caste census. Telangana has executed this exceptionally well, which is why we call it a rare Telangana model. This model should be implemented across the entire country. Our protests will continue until the next general election. If Modi fails to act, he will be removed from power, and Rahul Gandhi will become the next Prime Minister," he said. (ANI)

