Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, while discussing Exercise Ram Prahar, stated that significant damage was inflicted on the enemy during Operation Sindoor that began in May.

The GOC-in-C reiterated that if the enemy commits any misdeed again, the response will be much more severe than before, and the Exercise Ram Prahar is for that very response.

"You all know that we inflicted significant damage on the enemy in Operation Sindoor. However, we also know that the enemy may do something that would require us to launch another operation. But as our leadership has said, and I want to reiterate, if the enemy commits any misdeed or dares to do anything, the response will be much more severe than before, and this preparation is for that very response," Katiyar in a press conference.

The Lieutenant General also sought the revered river Ganga's blessings for the successful conduct of a large-scale combat readiness drill, exercise Ram Prahar.

"It's a matter of great joy for me to be standing on the banks of the Ganga River. It's said that before starting any work, it's important to seek Mother Ganga's blessings. So, we believe that Mother Ganga's blessings are with us as we prepare for the work we're doing," added Katiyar.

Earlier, the Indian Army's Western Command conducted 'Ram Prahar' exercise, a large-scale combat readiness drill, which was held at Dudhala Dayalwala in the Jhilmil Jheel Reserve Forest near Haridwar. During the four-week exercise, the Army utilised all its aerial and ground equipment to demonstrate its strength to the enemy.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army on Friday announced significant progress in its ongoing indigenisation drive under the Year of Technology Absorption, marking substantial advances toward reducing its dependence on foreign-made defence equipment.

According to ADG PI's X post, over 1,050 spares and more than 60 major assemblies of critical foreign-origin weapon systems have already been indigenised. In addition, 1,035 assemblies and sub-assemblies, along with 3,517 spares for existing equipment, have been successfully developed domestically.

"#IndianArmy is accelerating its indigenisation drive in the #YearofTechAbsorption, achieving major breakthroughs in reducing dependencies on imports. Over 1,050 spares and more than 60 major assemblies of critical foreign-origin weapon systems have already been indigenised, enabling upgrades and enhancing self-reliance. Additionally, 1,035 assemblies and sub-assemblies as well as 3517 spares for existing equipment held have been successfully developed indigenously, marking a significant step toward the national goal of #SelfReliance," ADG PI's X post read. (ANI)

