New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): IFFCO, India's largest fertiliser cooperative, on Friday officially launched the Nano Fertiliser Awareness Mega Campaign.

Addressing a press conference, Chairman Dileep Sanghani said that "this is a comprehensive national campaign aimed at promoting the use of nano fertilisers among Indian farmers."

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The campaign has been initiated with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, in alignment with national missions such as "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and "Sahkar Se Samriddhi", an official statement read.

The inclusion of Nano NPK Liquid (8-8-10) and Nano NPK Granular (20-10-10) in the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) is a significant milestone in India's agricultural innovation journey.

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IFFCO's innovation hub at IFFCO-Nanoventions in Coimbatore and the upcoming nano fertiliser plant in Brazil, expected to be operational by June 2026, highlight India's growing global strength in nanotechnology in agriculture.

Sanghani stated that India is at a historic point where tradition and technology are coming together to reshape agriculture. The campaign reflects the vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" and supports the goal of self-reliant agriculture.

He described the nano-fertiliser revolution as a "transformative moment for Indian agriculture".

The campaign has four key objectives, which are promotion of Nano Urea Plus, Nano DAP, Nano NPK, Nano Zinc, and Nano Copper, training farmers in proper usage through foliar spray, reducing dependence on conventional fertilisers, and ensuring last-mile reach through cooperative networks, the statement read.

He emphasised that awareness must be driven at the grassroots level through PACS and field demonstrations so that farmers can see results and build trust.

In his concluding remarks, Sanghani called for making the campaign a mass movement.

He said, "Nano fertilisers are not just products but tools to protect soil, improve the environment, and increase farmers' income."

He urged everyone to adopt the vision of lower costs, higher productivity, and a healthier environment, stating that nano fertilisers in every field represent the future of a self-reliant India.

Further, as per the statement, IFFCO has recorded sales of over 21.8 million bottles of Nano Urea Plus Liquid and 6.426 million bottles of Nano DAP Liquid. Nano Zinc and Nano Copper have also achieved strong first-year sales of 5.7 million and 0.2 million bottles, respectively.

Notably, 20.826 million bottles of Nano Urea Plus are equivalent to 0.937 million metric tonnes of conventional urea, while 5.789 million bottles of Nano DAP are equivalent to 0.289 million metric tonnes of DAP, resulting in major savings in logistics, energy, and import costs.

IFFCO's nano product range includes Nano Urea Plus, Nano DAP, Nano NPK (Liquid and Granular), Nano Zinc, Nano Copper, and the bio-stimulant "DharaAmrut," which is enriched with amino acids, alginic acid, humic acid, essential minerals, and banana extract and is gaining popularity among farmers.

For FY 2025-26, IFFCO's profit before tax is expected to exceed Rs 4,200 crore. Through continued innovation in nanotechnology, drone technology, AI, and data analytics, IFFCO is playing a key role in transforming India's agriculture sector.

The event was held at IFFCO Sadan, New Delhi, in the presence of Managing Director K J Patel, board members, officials, and employees. (ANI)

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