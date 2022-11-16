New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): A passenger on Tuesday gave birth to a baby onboard a flight at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The youngest passenger on the flight was warmly received at Terminal 3 of IGI and both the mother and her newborn were admitted to a Medanta facility at the airport complex.

The IGI authorities posted a photo of the newborn baby on its official Twitter handle. It captioned the post as 'welcoming the youngest passenger ever!'

"Welcoming the youngest passenger ever! Celebrating the arrival of the First Baby at Terminal 3, Medanta Facility. Mother and child, both are doing well," IGI tweeted.

Well-trained doctors and paramedics are on standby at Terminal 3 at all times to deal with medical emergencies, if any.

The Medanta medical centres at the Delhi airport terminals are equipped with an emergency treatment centre.

Terminal 3 also has a medical facility run by the Fortis group of hospitals. (ANI)

