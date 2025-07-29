Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] July 29 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, under the leadership of Professor B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, inaugurated a deeply meaningful and transformative cultural initiative titled 'Bandhan - A Cultural Immersion with Local Family of Jammu' at the Mandapam Auditorium, Jagti Campus.

According to a release, this first-of-its-kind initiative marks a pioneering step in promoting emotional connection, social learning, and celebrating the vibrant Dogri heritage of the Jammu region. The Inaugural ceremony was graced by Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, along with other noted dignitaries.

Rooted in the heart of Jammu, the City of Temples, Bandhan is a first-of-its-kind cultural immersion initiative launched by IIM Jammu to promote social sensitisation, community bonding, and celebration of Dogri culture and heritage. This unique program offers students a transformative learning experience by bridging academic rigour with grassroots realities.

To begin with, 412 first-year MBA students will participate, with students grouped in 4-5 and hosted by local families. More than 100 families have already shown interest, and 100 families joined the institute today for the formal launch, showcasing overwhelming community support for this powerful cultural movement.

The inauguration began with a traditional tilak, garlanding, and arti ceremony, expressing mutual respect and welcome, followed by a campus tour that introduced families to IIM Jammu's academic facilities, including the Nalanda Library, modern classrooms, and the Vedanta MDP Centre.

Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, warmly welcomed all attendees, calling Bandhan a long-awaited dream realised-- "a day of joy, pride, and purpose." Reflecting on the remarkable journey of IIM Jammu, he shared how the institute has grown from just 47 students in 2018 to becoming one of the fastest-growing third-generation IIMs in the country. He graciously acknowledged IIM Jammu's remarkable milestone as the only second-and third-generation IIM to receive both the EFMD Program Accreditation for its MBA Program and the BGA Institutional Accreditation in the same year--underscoring commitment to academic excellence and global standards. He expressed gratitude to the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their unwavering support in building a strong educational ecosystem in the region of Jammu and Kashmir with IIM Jammu working in close synergy alongside IIT Jammu and AIIMS Jammu.

Describing Bandhan as more than a cultural exchange, Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, called it "a soulful bridge that connects people, not just places--a step toward nation-building through empathy and tradition." He positioned IIM Jammu as Mini India with a Global Vision--deeply rooted in Dogra heritage and aligned with the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat mission. He proudly shared that more than 100 families have shown interest in this unique program to promote Jammu's Dogri culture and heritage. To begin with, 412 first-year MBA students of IIM Jammu will participate in this initiative. More than 100 families are joining today in the launch of the program, reflecting the enduring spirit of Dogra hospitality and cultural pride. "Bandhan stands for--where hearts meet, stories unfold, and the soul of India is reflected through cultural amalgamation," he concluded.

The ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries who lauded the initiative. Padma Dr. Jitendra Udhampuri, a renowned Dogri scholar, brought poetic elegance to the ceremony as he spoke of Jammu as a land where culture lives in every home and tradition. Reflecting on India's freedom and the national flag, he highlighted the unity in diversity that defines the nation. He urged the youth to carry forward the spirit of Duggar Pradesh, reminding them that "the future belongs to those who remember their roots while dreaming of the skies." Lt. Gen. Rakesh Kapoor (Retd.) President, J & K Ex Services League commended IIM Jammu and the leadership of Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, calling it one of the country's finest institutions. He emphasised the need for deeper cultural immersion and suggested adopting widows and their children as a social initiative. Citing heroes like Gen. Zorawar Singh and Brig. Rajinder Singh urged the integration of Jammu's military legacy into academic discourse.

Sojanya Sharma, a Former Civil Servant, spoke of Jammu's rich heritage--from the tales of Jambu Lochan to historic routes like Katra-Jagti--and invited students to explore the cultural and spiritual soul of the region. Maj. Gen. Sunita Kapoor (Retd.), Executive Member, J & K Ex Services League, highlighted Duggar Pradesh's traditions of revering women, such as Kanya Pujan and Jashakti Puja, emphasising the region's cultural balance of Shakti and Shiva. Padma Shri Dr. S.P. Verma lauded Bandhan as a bridge across generations and cultures, drawing parallels with Gandhian ideals and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. He emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting Dogra heritage and announced his intent to internationalise the Bandhan initiative by involving Dogras living abroad, deepening global community engagement and cultural exchange.

Praveen Pargal, President, Laghu Udyog Bharti, J & K, praised Bandhan's vision and urged students to celebrate local festivals like Lohri and visit fairs like Baba Jitto Mela and Chamyal Mela and explore sites like Akhnoor Fort. Dr. Alka Sharma, a Women's rights Activist, described Bandhan as a bond of love and belonging, inviting students to experience Dogra hospitality and traditional dishes like saag and rajma chawal. "You'll become one of us," she said warmly. Rakesh Wazir, Chairperson, PHD Chamber of Commerce (Jammu Region) and President, Hotel and Restaurant Association, Katra, praised the visionary approach of the Director, IIM Jammu and IIM Jammu's world-class infrastructure, noting it surpasses even five-star experiences and proposed hosting 100 students for immersive cultural and culinary experiences. He echoed the vision of PM Narendra Modi, emphasising that true love lies in sacrifice and community spirit.

Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty and Research, IIM Jammu, described Jammu as both the City of Temples and a rising hub of higher education. He highlighted IIM Jammu's rapid growth, the introduction of diverse programs, and its pursuit of global accreditations, including a move towards the prestigious Triple Crown International Accreditation. Emphasising local collaboration, he reaffirmed the institute's commitment to blending Indian values with global academic standards.

As part of Bandhan, students of IIM Jammu engage in a thoughtfully curated series of experiential activities that immerse them in the cultural and social fabric of the region. The initiative begins with home visits, where students are warmly welcomed into local households, sharing authentic home-cooked meals and engaging in heartfelt conversations that reflect the warmth and hospitality of Dogra culture. Through story-sharing sessions, students and host families exchange personal journeys--stories of resilience, values, and aspirations--building powerful emotional bonds rooted in mutual respect.

Students also participate in a variety of cultural activities, immersing themselves in traditional rituals, folk music, crafts, and culinary practices, gaining hands-on exposure to the rich heritage of Jammu. These experiences are followed by reflective sessions, including group discussions, presentations, and written reflections, where students internalise and articulate the insights gained during their cultural immersion. The impact of this initiative is both deep and far-reaching. It fosters empathy and cultural awareness, enabling students to understand the nuances of local traditions and socio-economic realities. Bandhan also strengthens the connection between IIM Jammu and the local community, reinforcing mutual goodwill and cooperation. Most importantly, it contributes to the personal growth of students, nurturing humility, gratitude, and a broadened worldview--hallmarks of socially responsible and culturally grounded leadership.

Prof. Nitin Upadhyay, Dean Academics, IIM Jammu, delivered the vote of thanks, reaffirming Bandhan as a platform where the boundaries between classroom and community dissolve to create holistic and transformative learning. The ceremony ended with a standing ovation for the dignitaries and the first of its kind, the unique Bandhan initiative, followed by the National Anthem. This was followed by a group photograph. The master of the ceremony was Ankush Varma, CIO, CEISD, Srinagar Campus, IIM Jammu, who extended a warm welcome to all the dignitaries and everyone present on the occasion.

Through Bandhan, IIM Jammu reaffirms its commitment to nurturing intellectually sound, culturally rooted, and emotionally grounded leaders. The initiative aligns strongly with the spirit of Viksit Bharat, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and stands as a model for how education can become a tool for human connection, cultural preservation, and mindful leadership. (ANI)

