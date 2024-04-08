New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced the start of admissions for the third batch of its Certificate Programme in Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL) with the aim of equipping professionals with the required skills and knowledge to excel in the fields of ML/DL.

According to a press release from the IIT Delhi, the programme is a comprehensive online learning course spanning six months and is aimed at professionals in the software and IT industry who are looking to enhance their skills with ML/DL and aspire to work as Machine Learning Specialist, Deep Learning Specialist, Data Scientist, Data Analyst, AI Engineer, etc. The programme covers a wide range of ML and DL techniques along with their practical applications in solving real-world business problems.

Speaking at the announcement, Dr Manav Bhatnagar, Head QIPCEP and Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi said, "By embarking on the Certificate Programme in Machine Learning and Deep Learning, learners will acquire the essential skills needed to navigate the complex realm of this domain. With guidance from our expert faculty, they will explore the fundamental algorithms and gain proficiency in deploying the latest models. This will equip them with both practical expertise and theoretical insights, allowing them to thrive in the rapidly evolving contemporary landscape."

The six month programme will also boost the learner's capability to become proficient in Python programming and its application in the field of machine learning and deep learning.

According to the institute, the programme will be conducted via the state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and will be delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. The participants will also get to experience the institution for a one-day immersion programme. Learners will also be engaged in a three-week Capstone project and 4-6 hours of Masterclass on GPT.

As per the World Economic Forum's 2023 Future of Jobs Report, the field of machine learning is projected to witness a 40% growth rate, resulting in the creation of 1 million new jobs over the next five years.

Glassdoor estimates the total annual pay for a Machine Learning Engineer to be $156,110 in the United States, with an average yearly salary of $127,745. By 2024, the demand for deep learning expertise is expected to increase by 50%, which is double the demand for other IT positions. Additionally, it has been forecasted that the Deep Learning market will surpass USD 21 billion by 2027.

