New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): In a significant advancement aimed at transforming the healthcare innovation landscape, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced the launch of the first edition of its Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management.

According to a release, the comprehensive 12-month programme is offered by the Centre for Biomedical Engineering (a Joint venture of IIT Delhi and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi). It is designed to equip professionals with the technical expertise and multidisciplinary capabilities needed to design, develop and bring to market transformative healthcare solutions.

As per the release, this programme's integrated curriculum encompasses of biomedical innovation, regulatory science, product lifecycle management, and commercial strategy. This curriculum equips learners with a holistic, application-oriented education, it mentioned.

The release further said that a recent industry report anticipates India's healthcare market will expand to USD 320 billion by 2028. Meanwhile, the global wearable medical devices segment is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 27.4 per cent between 2023 and 2030. Against this backdrop, the programme aims to fill a critical skills void, preparing professionals for high-impact roles such as Healthcare Product Manager, Regulatory Affairs Specialist, Medical Technology Consultant and Health Data Analyst.

Speaking on the announcement, Prof. Arnab Chanda, Programme Co-ordinator and Associate Professor, Centre for Bio-Medical Engineering, IIT Delhi, added, "Our vision for this programme is rooted in translational impact. We nurture interdisciplinary thinkers who can reimagine healthcare products by merging technology, design and clinical relevance."

The Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management is ideal for professionals with backgrounds in biomedical engineering, biotechnology, healthcare, life sciences, or medicine, especially suited for those seeking to pivot their careers into healthcare R&D, product management or regulatory domains, the release stated.

The programme is delivered via LIVE, interactive online sessions conducted by IIT Delhi's distinguished faculty in collaboration with top doctors and leading industry experts. Learners will benefit from a dynamic pedagogy involving real-time simulations, case-based discussions and hands-on projects. An optional two-day campus immersion would enrich networking and academic exchange.

The curriculum spans 18 academic credits and includes foundational and advanced modules such as Biofabrication, Soft Tissue Characterisation, Biomedical Engineering, Healthcare Wearables Design, and Entrepreneurship and Management in Healthcare. Learners will explore tools like Pick 3D Printer, Autocad, Arduino, UXUI, and AIML Community, among others, while engaging in capstone projects aimed at developing scalable healthcare solutions, it added.

This is open to candidates with relevant undergraduate or postgraduate degrees or those with at least two years of industry experience in allied fields.

The programme offers affiliate alumni status from IIT Delhi, enhancing long-term academic association and access to continued learning resources. Other program highlights include Academic credits stored in the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), Optional Campus Immersion, Official Transcripts Issued by IIT Delhi, and Convocation at IIT Delhi. (ANI)

