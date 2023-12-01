Guwahati, Dec 1 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G), has initiated a three-month training programme on drone technology for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and other officers to modernise the operations of the armed forces, officials said.

The course will also help the participants in choosing post-retirement career options as the programme will equip them with the knowledge, perception and vision required to succeed in the diverse drone industry or as technology entrepreneurs.

This first-of-its-kind programme in the country will focus on providing exhaustive training on drone technologies, pilot training, software operations and applications, IITG's Centre for Drone Technology's Dean Parameswar K Iyer said.

The current batch of the programme has 30 personnel from various armed forces.

"IIT-G is offering a certificate programme on drone technology to skill the armed forces with this technology and to boost their career opportunities post-retirement for senior officers," Head of the Centre for Educational Technology T V Bharat said.

The ongoing training programme by experienced faculty from different departments and centres would provide numerous opportunities as entrepreneurs or any other technology-based second career to members of the defence forces, he said.

The programme is being implemented by the Centre for Educational Technology, Centre for Intelligent Cyber Physical Systems (CICPS), Centre for Drone Technology and IITG Technology Innovation and Development Foundation (IITG TIDF).

Expert faculties from CICPS are taking care of the theory courses, while the technical members from IITG TIDF are imparting practical training and hands-on experience to the participants, TIDF Project Director Santosha K Dwivedy said.

The programme is crafted to combine fundamental and practical aspects of drone technology and operations that would include theoretical, classroom sessions and practical handling.

