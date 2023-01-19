Guwahati, Jan 19 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with industry partners to establish a commercial drone-flying school on the campus.

IITG signed the MoU with Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON) and R C Hobbytech Solutions (RCH) to work together on strengthening and expanding drone-based training, research and development, manufacturing for varied sectors such as agriculture, disaster management, wildlife conservation and health care, according to a release issued by the institute on Thursday.

The MoU was signed by IITG's officiating director Prof. Parameswar K Iyer, AMTRON managing director S Sundar and co-founder of RCH Biswajit Dey on Wednesday.

''The three organisations will work in tandem and engage actively in research and development activities and the members of IITG Drone Centre and Technology Incubation Hub will be an integral part in this endeavour'', the release quoted Iyer as saying.

The commercial drone-flying school will offer commercial drone flying fresher courses and other related advisory and consultancy services such as renewing their drone flying license, securing necessary commercial drone permits and helping prepare students for drone flying tests.

The school will also connect the students with organisations that need professional drone flyers, the release added.

The professional courses will offer a wide range of services such as drone-based survey and mapping, Geographic Information Systems courses, and coding and AI-related curricula.

IITG, along with the industry partners, will work on initially developing a few prototype drones with an aim of getting them certified by the Quality Council of India (QCI) and the Institute will provide all the necessary machinery, software, related hardware and other utilities for the same.

A Disaster Response Management System will be developed to identify and address any disaster in Assam.

For the purpose, a team of students, and professionals along with ready-to-fly surveillance and payload delivery drones will be set up for emergency response, the release said.

IITG will develop drones to cater to the needs of the state to contain disasters, AMTRON will provide communication support, and RCH will provide necessary technical expertise in developing the drones and associated systems.

Along with this, a Disaster Response Cell will be established at IIT Guwahati which will be operated by the Drone Helpline Student Volunteer Team of the Institute and AMTRON Drone Team, the release said.

