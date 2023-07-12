New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur has partnered with the Zoological Survey of India to work together towards collecting, studying and sharing data related to faunal (animal) specimens for science.

According to officials, the collaboration will support conducting of joint fieldwork expeditions, identifying fauna of the Thar eco-region and developing models for climate change based on ecosystem phenomics.

Also Read | Punjab Rains: Government Will Compensate People for Rainfall Loss, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

"This collaboration will lead to this growth of science in multidisciplinary sense across the country using AI and data science as well as various aspects of engineering and technology which is going on to enhance the efforts in terms of conservation of flora and fauna of the country," said Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur.

"We will work towards bringing in new technologies and innovations in the space of conservation biology and try to identify and build up this kind of repository not only in physical space but also in digital space as a huge implication and positive consequences for scientific development," he added.

Also Read | Tomato Price Hike: Amid Rising Prices, Centre To Source Tomatoes From Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra.

The Zoological Survey of India is the largest repository of fauna in the entire South and Southeast Asia region. With more than 1,00,000 species of animals known to occur in India, it has brought to the knowledge of scientific communities many new and endemic species.

"The association will also help in undertaking specific joint research projects and capacity-building workshops in the areas of systematic zoology and conservation to ensure the greater long-term conservation of animal genetic resources in the Thar region," Chaudhary said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)