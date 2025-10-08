Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and the Indian Navy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on October 7 to collaborate in the areas of naval technology, ocean structures, and advanced engineering solutions.

This landmark partnership underscored the commitment of both institutions to advancing indigenous capabilities for the nation's maritime strength.

The MoU was signed at IIT Madras, in the presence of Vice Admiral D Goswami, Director General of Naval Projects, along with Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and senior faculty members from the Department of Ocean Engineering, by Brigadier Rajesh Karel, Sr DDG & Chief Engineer, DGNP, Mumbai and Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean i/c, Industrial Consultancy & Sponsored Research, IIT Madras.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "IIT Madras has always been at the forefront of contributing to our nation's needs through cutting-edge research and technological innovations. This collaboration with the Indian Navy is a significant step forward in demonstrating our capabilities and commitment. It is not just a partnership but a symbol of what academia and defence can achieve together for the nation's self-reliance and maritime strength."

From the Navy's side, Vice Admiral D Goswami, Director General of Naval Projects, expressed great optimism about the partnership. "The Indian Navy is delighted to formalise this collaboration with IIT Madras. The expertise, facilities, and research strengths of IIT Madras will play a crucial role in addressing our future technological needs. This partnership will pave the way for innovative solutions in naval platforms, enhance self-reliance, and foster a long-term association between academia and the armed forces," he said.

Brigadier Rajesh Karel, Chief Engineer, Director General Naval Project (DGNP), highlighted the contributions of IIT Madras in the development of key infrastructures in the Western Naval Command, Mumbai, during the past decades.

Highlighting the Department of Ocean Engineering's contributions, Prof S A Sannasiraj, Chair Professor, Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, emphasised the importance of computational modelling and laboratory investigations in key strategic projects.

He remarked, "The Department of Ocean Engineering is well-equipped with world-class resources and expertise to carry out advanced modelling and experimentation in ocean structures, hydrodynamics, and naval architecture. We look forward to applying this knowledge to support the Indian Navy's initiatives, working together to address complex challenges and create innovative solutions."

Adding to this, Prof R Vijayakumar, Professor, Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, spoke about the role of the Institute's state-of-the-art Towing Tank facility, one of the largest in Asia, in naval research.

He noted, "Our towing tank has been central to carrying out experimental studies in ship hydrodynamics, resistance, propulsion, and manoeuvring. These experimental capabilities, combined with our expertise, have already supported numerous national and international projects. Collaborating with the Indian Navy will provide an opportunity to extend these studies to practical naval applications and strengthen our indigenous design capabilities."

The MoU signing was followed by a visit of the Indian Navy delegation to the Department of Ocean Engineering, where they toured various laboratories and interacted with faculty and students.

The discussions explored possibilities of joint research projects, capacity building, and training programmes that will leverage IIT Madras' research ecosystem to address real-world challenges faced by the Navy.

This collaboration stands as a shining example of how academia and defence can come together to strengthen India's maritime capabilities, reaffirming the nation's march towards technological self-reliance under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the statement added.

The partnership will open new avenues for research scholars, faculty, and students of IIT Madras to work on cutting-edge naval projects of national importance. It will also foster knowledge transfer, internships, and training opportunities that prepare the next generation of engineers and scientists to contribute to defence technologies.

By combining IIT Madras' intellectual capital and advanced infrastructure with the Indian Navy's operational expertise, the collaboration is expected to accelerate innovations in ship design, hydrodynamic performance, renewable energy integration in maritime systems, and advanced structural analysis for naval platforms.

Ultimately, this MoU is not only about technology and facilities but also about building a shared vision for a stronger and self-reliant India. It highlights the crucial role that premier institutes such as IIT Madras play in supporting national defence and ensuring that India remains a global leader in ocean and naval engineering, the statement added. (ANI)

