Dehradun, May 7 (PTI) A senior professor of the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has been sacked after the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings against him over a sexual harassment complaint, according to an official statement.

In the press note IIT-Roorkee shared on Tuesday, the institute said Zillur Rahman, 60, has been dismissed from the service following the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings against him.

"IIT Roorkee remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professional ethics and institutional integrity," the statement said.

A research scholar doing a PhD under him levelled the sexual harassment charge against him in January.

Rahman, who was dismissed on Monday, was one of the senior-most professors at the institute and once headed the department of management studies, sources at the institute said.

More than 15 research scholars were doing their PhD under his supervision when he was dismissed following the service.

