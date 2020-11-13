Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) Ikkjutt Jammu on Friday announced the floating of its political party and vowed to fight the next assembly elections on the plank of "statehood for Jammu".

"We have announced a political party in Jammu and Kashmir in the name of Ikkjutt Jammu. In this direction, various documents have been submitted to the Election Commission of India", president, Ikkjutt Jammu, Ankur Sharma told reporters at a press conference here.

On the occasion, Sharma unveiled the “vision document” of the party for the “people of the Jammu region”.

He said the constitution of the party has been adopted a few days ago by the core committee.

Sharmaq said they will continue their fight to “weed out all illegal encroachers including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis” from Jammu.

Sharma urged the civil society, political groups, social organisations, industry and trade bodies and the general public of the Jammu region to get united to defeat recently formed Gupkar Alliance by the Kashmir-based political parties.

