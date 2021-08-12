Muzaffarnagar, Aug 12 (PTI) An illegal arms factory was uncovered in Khatoli town here on Thursday, police said.

Twelve pistols, unfinished firearms and raw materials, including 24 barrels, were seized, local SHO Yashpal Singh said.

Also Read | J&K: BSF Convoy Enroute to Srinagar from Jammu Was Fired Upon by Armed Terrorists at … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

He said one person allegedly involved in supplying the firearms manufactured at the unit was arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)