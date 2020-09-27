Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Administration on Sunday demolished illegal building of Guddu who is a close aide of former MP Atiq Ahmed.

"Guddu, a shooter, is absconding right now. He had constructed an illegal lodge with 50 rooms on state government land. So it is being demolished," Sat Shukla, Zonal Officer told ANI.

On September 21, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) demolished some parts of former MP Atiq Ahmed's office, which were allegedly constructed illegally. (ANI)

