Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30 (ANI): Telangana Police on Friday busted an illegal hawala money racket near Kutbiguda in the limits of Sultan Bazar Police Station and apprehended two persons.

The sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team seized a two-wheeler and Rs 31,26,100 in cash from the possession of the duo.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits 302 km North-East of Kabul.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Manish Toshniwal and Vishnu Biradar, residents of Rajasthan and Hyderabad.

"On credible information, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team along with Police Sultan Bazar busted an illegal Hawala Money racket near Kutbiguda and apprehended two accused persons. Police also seized Rs 31,26,100 and two-wheeler from their possession," police said.

Also Read | Karnataka Bye-Elections 2020: COVID-19 Positive Electorate Allowed to Vote in RR Nagar and Sira Bypolls.

According to police, on October 29, North Zone Task Force team laid a trap after learning that the accused persons were transporting huge unaccounted amount on their two-wheeler to customers.

During interrogation, Toshniwal and Biradar failed to produce proper documents/supportive evidence regarding the amount.

"The apprehended accused along with seized Hawala cash one scooty were handed over to SHO, Sultan Bazar Police Station for further investigation," police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)