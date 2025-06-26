Sambhal, Jun 26 (PTI) A mazar built "illegally" on government land in Akhwandpur Kafoorpur village here was demolished by the administration on Thursday, officials said.

The shrine had allegedly encroached upon plot number 384, which lies on land designated for a public road connecting Ichonda Kamboh to Bhawalpur.

The demolition was carried out using bulldozers under the supervision of a revenue department team, in the presence of an adequate police force, the officials said.

Speaking to reporters, Vijay Pal Singh, Revenue Inspector of Manota, said the action was taken according to government directives, under the orders of the District Magistrate and Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sambhal.

"A team was constituted for this task. After measuring the land and confirming the encroachment, the illegally constructed shrine on the public road was removed using a JCB machine," Singh said.

He added that the shrine was unauthorised and obstructed traffic movement on the road, prompting the need for its removal.

