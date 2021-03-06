Ghaziabad, Mar 6 (PTI) Eleven properties worth Rs 5 crore in Loni area here belonging to a couple were seized for buying them through illegal means, police said on Saturday.

Tronica City police of Loni town seized the properties owned by Ajmeri alias Chuiya and her husband Zakir Pathan, residents of Kasim Vihar, Bengali Basti. They were allegedly indulging in the trade of drugs and liquor smuggling.

Their ill-gotten properties were attached under Section 14(1) of Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

The properties have been attached and the government would be the owner of these assets, Naithani added.

