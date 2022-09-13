New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at two locations in Mizoram in a case related to illegal supply of huge quantities of explosives from India to Myanmar, an official said.

Three accused, including one Myanmarese national, were arrested and charge-sheeted in the case by the federal agency on April 19.

Also Read | NTA NET Admit Card 2022 Release Date: UGC to Release Admit Card for Phase 2 Exam on September 16 At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here's How to Download.

A spokesperson of the NIA said the searches were conducted at two locations in Aizawl in connection with the recovery of 2,400 kg of explosives, including 1,000 detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse wire and cash -- Rs 73,500 and over 9.35 lakh Myanmar kyat.

The official said incriminating material, including mobile phones and bank documents, have been seized from the premises of suspects during the searches.

Also Read | BJP Trying To Topple Punjab Govt Through 'Tried and Tested Operation Lotus', Says AAP.

The case was initially registered at Tipa Police Station in Siaha district of Mizoram on January 21 and later re-registered by the NIA on March 21.

"Investigations have revealed that the consignment of explosives was meant for the Myanmar-based outfit, Chin National Front (CNF), which has been accumulating arms, ammunition and explosives for armed struggle against the Government of Myanmar," the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)