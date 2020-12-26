Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) Police have seized 160 cartons of illegal liquor smuggled from Haryana into Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on Saturday.

The seizure of liquor worth Rs 8 lakh was made near Kalyanpur village under Ratanpuri police station on Saturday afternoon, they said.

The liquor was being smuggled from Sonipat in Haryana in an oil tanker. A police team intercepted the tanker, seized the liquor and arrested two people identified as Amit Kumar and Harish. A third accused managed to flee the scene, police said.

