Thane, Jul 20 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane city received a whopping 213.84 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, with a civic official saying it is the highest single-day downpour here in this monsoon season.

Heavy rains pounded Thane and neighbouring Palghar districts on Wednesday, causing water-logging in many localities following which more than 250 families from low-lying areas in Thane were shifted to safer places, officials earlier said.

Some rivers in Thane and adjoining Raigad were in spate, they said.

Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said the downpour in the city in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday was the highest single-day rainfall of this monsoon season.

Earlier, on August 29-30, 2017, Thane recorded 314 mm rainfall, he said.

The city has so far this monsoon season received 1,501.99 mm rainfall, compared to 1,355.22 mm in the same period last year, he said.

The fire services attended to 68 complaints on Wednesday, including 30 of tree fall, 13 of fall of tree branches and eight of water-logging in different localities of Thane city, Tadvi said.

