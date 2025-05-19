Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain today, with thundershowers in Mumbai and neighbouring districts.

The pre-monsoon rains have been lashing the financial capital, with the weather department issuing a yellow alert until May 22 at the latest, barring today.

Also Read | Pakistani Spy Arrested: Uttar Pradesh ATS Arrests Moradabad Man for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan’s Intelligence Agency ISI.

IMD has predicted moderate rain and thundershower alerts in Mumbai and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, while alerts have been issued for lightning, thunderstorms and moderate rain in Thane and Raigad.

For Mumbai and Palghar, IMD has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places for the next four days.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RCP Singh Joins Forces With Prashant Kishor Ahead of Polls, Merges 'Aap Sabki Awaz' With Jan Suraaj Party.

Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain, gusting to 50-60 kilometres per hour, are likely at some places in Maharashtra today, including Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Ahilyanagar, and Nasik.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, Thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rain, and gusting winds of 40-50 kmph are likely at some places in South Konkan-Goa and Marathwada districts. In Ratnagiri, the weather department predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning, followed by gusty winds (50-60 kmph) at isolated places on May 21 and 22.

Thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rain and gusting to 40-50 kmph are likely at some places in North Konkan.

Rainfall hit several parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning, bringing much-needed relief to the residents from prevailing humid conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light showers throughout the day.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected across the city. Mumbai has been experiencing pre-monsoon showers over the past few days.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted continued rainfall and thunderstorm activity across several regions of the country over the next five days.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava pointed out that southern India, especially the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, will experience persistent rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds for the next five days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)