New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain are likely to occur over parts of Haryana and Rajasthan.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narwana, Fatehabad, Barwala, Adampur, Hissar (Haryana) Bhadra (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours," IMD said on X.

Also Read | NCP vs NCP: Supreme Court Allows Sharad Pawar Group to Use ‘Nationalist Congress Party – Sharad Chandra Pawar’ Name Till Further Orders.

Earlier on Sunday, a layer of shallow fog was witnessed in several parts of northern India, with the India Meteorological Department predicting light to moderate rain at several places over the next two days in Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

As per the 2-day IMD forecast, "Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at many places on February 19 and 20 in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Hailstorms at isolated places likely over Haryana on February 19 and 20".

Also Read | Maratha Quota Row: Maharashtra Government Set To Hold Special Session on Maratha Reservation Issue on February 20.

It also predicted heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on February 18 and 20, and over Uttarakhand on February 19 and 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)