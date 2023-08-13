Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted moderate rainfall in thirteen districts and heavy rainfall at one or two places in the state for the next twenty-four hours.

IMD Shimla issued the forecast at 3:00 PM today and said, "In the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of moderate rain in Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Kinnaur, Lahaul, Spiti and heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places."

Due to heavy rain, a flood-like situation continues to prevail in the Balh Valley of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Many tourists are stranded due to the situation, said officials.

Meanwhile, IMD forecasted widespread light to moderate rains in many districts of the state including Shimla district from August 12-14.

Amid incessant rainfall, repeated instances of landslides and rockslides have been witnessed in several districts of the hill state, said the officials on Saturday.

The Himachal Pradesh police have issued an advisory to citizens asking them to avoid unessential travel and travel at night in areas where roads are not proper as the landslides and rockslides are not visible.

The Weather Department on Saturday issued an orange alert for eight districts of the state.

"The rain is forecasted for most of the places. We have issued orange alerts of heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Una districts of the state," said Deputy Director of IMD, Bui Lal.

He added that in the past 24 hours, the majority of the locations in the Kangra, Solan, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts received considerable rainfall over the previous 24 hours.

"Palampur recorded 102 mm, Sujanpur Tira received 92 mm, Bijhi and Mandi received 90 mm of rainfall," he said further. (ANI)

