Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): The India Metrological Department on Tuesday issued an orange alert for various places in Himachal Pradesh indicating the possibility of snowfall in higher mountains and rain in other parts of the state during the next 48 hours.

According to IMD from the late night of January 30 to the morning of February 2, heavy rain/snowfall is likely at some places in Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi, Shimla districts.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the 48th Raising Day of India’s Maritime Armed Force.

This will end the prolonged dry spell as from tonight fresh western disturbance is entering the state. The Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall in the high-altitude areas of the state and snowfall in the plains.

"During the next five or six days right from tonight, there are possibilities of rain and snow in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. The rain activity will start tonight. On January 31 and February 1, in the districts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu, there are chances of moderate to heavy snowfall. We have issued an orange alert for these areas. There are chances of rain and thunderstorms with lighting activities in districts of Kangra, Bilaspur and Shimla," Sandeep Kumar Sharma Senior Scientist of IMD said.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Man’s House Attacked With Petrol Bomb Over Marijuana Row.

"After February 2, the weather activity will reduce and another western disturbance is approaching on February 3 and on February 3 and 4 there would be rain in plain areas and snowfall in higher reaches. The temperatures will remain above the normal even today but after the rain, the temperature will decrease", Sharma said.

He said that an orange alert indicating the possibility of snowfall in the higher mountains region on January 31 and February 1, and a yellow alert for thunderstorms in the other parts of the state had been issued.

"The thunderstorm alert has been issued for today for Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Mandi and Sirmaur. Further, for the districts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Kinnaur orange alerts have been issued," he added.

During the past 24 hours, the lowest minimum temperature at Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti district was recorded at minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, Kalpa in Kinnaur was recorded at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, Reckong Peo in Kinnaur recorded at 0-6 degrees Celsius, Narkanda in Shimla district recorded 0.4 degree Celsius, Manali recorded 1.1 degree Celsius, Kufri recorded 2.3 degree Celsius, Bhunter in Kullu recorded 1.9 degree Celsius, Solan recorded 2.5 degree Celsius, Una recorded 4.2 degree Celsius, Dalhousie recorded 3.7 degree Celsius, Dharamshala recorded 6.4 degree Celsius and Shimla recorded 4.2 degree Celsius minimum temperature. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)