Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Regional Meteorological Centre of Himachal Pradesh has predicted light to moderate rainfall across Kullu, Mandi, Kangra districts in the early hours of Monday, with certain areas likely to witness intense weather conditions, including thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and gusty winds.

According to IMD's latest nowcast bulletin, light to moderate rain accompanied by isolated spells of intense rainfall is likely over Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra districts. These spells may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, and occasional hail.

Shimla city is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with very light rain likely at a few isolated pockets. Light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, may also occur in certain areas within the Shimla district.

The IMD has further noted that light rainfall is likely at a few locations in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur districts, while no significant weather activity is anticipated in the remaining districts of the state.

Weather conditions are expected to improve significantly across most parts of Himachal Pradesh from Monday morning onwards. However, light precipitation may persist over higher altitudes in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and parts of Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, parts of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed intense rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides, especially in the hilly regions.

In Ramban district, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the early hours of Sunday have caused widespread devastation. At least three people, including two children, lost their lives in Bagahana village after two houses collapsed due to a landslide.

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has issued a yellow alert or 'watch' for most districts in the territory, excluding Jammu, Poonch, Kathua, Muzzafarabad and Mirpur. (ANI)

