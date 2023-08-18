Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 17 (ANI): Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Thursday said that the importance of maritime security is known to the national leadership.

Speaking to ANI, Admiral Hari Kumar said, "Government support for maritime security has been very profound, the importance of maritime security is known to national leadership. Last year the Honourable Prime Minister chaired the Union Security Council which had raised the issue of maritime security. So the importance is well known..."

The Navy Chief further said that as the country's economy expands the need for more assets at sea also increases.

"As the country's economy becomes larger and larger...trade grows, all goods have to travel by sea and therefore, there is a need for more number of assets to ensure sea is kept secure, safe and available for everybody to exploit...," Admiral R Hari Kumar said.

The Indian Navy chief said that the number of projects being sanctioned is "need-based" as per the capability of the Navy.

"Towards this, the requirement of adequate number of assets for the Navy is being projected to the national leadership. We are having the projects sanctioned. It is all need-based as per the capability that is required," the Admiral said.

Speaking about working in line with the vision of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Navy Chief said, "We are working in line with the Honourable Prime Minister's directive of Reform, Perform and Transform."

"We are trying the reform the processes that we have, the older ships that we have and demonstrate our performance at sea by bringing in new assets, transformational changes not just in the platforms, but also in our doctrines, in our thinking, the HR practices and so and so forth," he added. (ANI)

