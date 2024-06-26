Vice President presided over as Chief Guest at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Central Electronics Limited in Ghaziabad (Photo credit/@VPIndia)

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that in 1975 due to imposition of emergency, world's largest democracy had plunged into darkness, the Vice President's Secretariat said in a press release on Wednesday.

Recalling the dark days of emergency, Dhankhar asserted that the days of emergency will never be seen again as the constitutional democracy is very strong in Bharat and now constitutionally guaranteed at village, State and Union level.

Addressing at the golden jubilee celebrations of Central Electronics Limited (CEL), Dhankhar acknowledged the role of scientists and technologists of the country and called them as architects of new India. Applauding the turnaround of CEL from a loss making PSU on the verge of disinvestment to the conferment of 'Miniratna' status, Vice-President noted that CEL is a role model for other to energize themselves, motivate themselves so that they also grow in similar fashion, the release said.

"This story is not just about technological advancements; it is about transforming lives, empowering communities, and securing our nation's strategic interests with innovation, resilience, and excellence", he further added.

Noting the remarkable strides made by CEL in the field of solar energy, Dhankhar underlined that renewable energy is not just an alternative; it is the future.

"By focusing on sustainable energy solutions, CEL is contributing to a greener, cleaner India. CEL's innovations have brought sustainable energy solutions closer to the common man", he added. He further called for promoting research to develop battery technologies and charging infrastructure to promote green mobility in the country, the release said.

Underlining the changing security landscape marked by electronic warfare techniques, artificial intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance, Dhankhar highlighted the strategic importance of CEL in safeguarding national interests.

"At the heart of all these [disruptive technologies] is electronics. Electronics forms the core, the base of any future technological development and expansion", he stressed.

Lauding the recent steps taken in the country to support electronics manufacturing ecosystem, Dhankhar said that the Indigenous capacity building for electronics design and manufacturing is significantly crucial to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta'.

Earlier Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar also unveiled the Golden Jubilee Logo of Central Electronics Limited and inaugurated the Multipurpose Hall 'Swarn Mandapam', the release said. (ANI)

