New Delhi, June 26: A Uganda national, who had ingested 10 cocaine-filled capsules worth Rs 1.38 crore, has been arrested at the international airport here, officials said on Wednesday. The accused was intercepted after he arrived from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on June 20. Upon questioning, the man admitted that he had ingested some capsules containing a narcotic substance, the officials said, citing a statement issued by the customs department on Wednesday. DRI Arrests Sierra Leone National at Mumbai Airport With 74 Cocaine Capsules of Rs 11 Crore Concealed in His Body.

They said seven capsules were voluntarily ejected by the passenger at the airport and for the remaining, he was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital where an ejection procedure was carried out under expert medical supervision. The 10 capsules yielded 138 grams of a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, officials said. Drug Racket Busted in Mumbai: DRI Seizes Cocaine Worth Rs 15 Crore at Airport, Two Including Ugandan National Arrested (Watch Video).

The accused was arrested on June 24 and the narcotic, worth Rs 1.38 crore has been seized, it said. In another case, a 70-year-old Cameroon national, who had ingested 73 capsules containing cocaine worth nearly Rs 11 crore, was also arrested by the customs officials. The accused in this case had also come from Addis Ababa on June 17.

