New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday referred to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's questioning by a UK Parliamentary panel to take a swipe at PM Narendra Modi, saying such an interaction is "impossible in the self-declared Mother of Democracy".

Ramesh alleged Prime Minister Modi has not spoken on issues of national importance including on China and Manipur.

Also Read | US Plane Crash Video: Six People Dead As Aircraft Crashes Into Field and Bursts Into Flames in California.

"This is quite incredible even by British standards. Certainly such an interaction is impossible in the self-declared 'Mother of Democracy' where eloquence = silence from the Prime Minister on issues of national importance," Ramesh said on Twitter.

Tagging a video in which Sunak is being questioned by a Parliamentary panel for not announcing the National Health Service Workforce Plan in Parliament when it was in session, Ramesh said, "And some PMs will never speak on issues like China, Manipur, etc."

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Voting Concludes With 66.28% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM; Death Toll in Poll-Related Violence Rises to 15.

The UK panel asked Sunak why he did not announce the NHS workforce plan in Parliament, while reminding him that when Parliament is in session, the most important announcements of government policy should be made in the first instance in Parliament.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)