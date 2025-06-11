New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said that Delhi faced its "worst" floods in 2023 and claimed that this time the government is fully prepared.

The remarks were made after the CM Gupta chaired the Flood Control Committee meeting on Wednesday in the national capital to assess flood preparedness ahead of the monsoon season. Delhi's Minister of Irrigation and Flood Control, Parvesh Verma, and senior officials from multiple departments attended the meeting.

After the meeting, CM Gupta told reporters, "This was a good meeting. Officers from all relevant departments attended and submitted their reports on preparedness for handling any adverse situation in Delhi. Previous governments never took this issue seriously -- in fact, information suggests that the flood control committee never even met during their tenure".

"In 2023, Delhi faced its worst flood, and the situation was so dire that even the barrage gates couldn't be opened. This time, the government is fully prepared. We've carried out extensive work on all barrages and major drains. The control centre is fully operational, and we've undertaken massive desilting -- about 20 lakh metric tons. Desilting of all MCD and PWD drains is also 80 to 90% complete."

Earlier today, Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on the demolition drive carried out at Kalkaji area's Bhoomihini camp.

Speaking to the media, Atishi called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a 'Gareeb Virodhi' Party and further questioned who approached the court for the demolition.

"It's clear that the BJP is a 'Gareeb Virodhi' party. Three days ago, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that no slum would be demolished. But today, since 5 AM, bulldozers have been operating, and people are being forced out of their homes, beaten with sticks. Rekha Gupta claims this is a court order -- but who approached the court? It was the BJP's DDA and the party that brought the order. These poor people went to court, but the BJP and the DDA stood against them, saying they wouldn't provide homes and urging the court to approve the demolition," Atishi said.

The demolition drive was carried out following directions from the High Court. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had issued an official notice to all residents of Bhoomihin Camp, directing them to vacate their premises given the demolition of illegal huts, following directions from the High Court.

The DDA had appealed to residents to maintain peace and cooperate with officials to ensure a smooth and orderly process. (ANI)

The operation was carried out to resolve the flooding issues caused by the narrowed drain, which obstructs water flow during heavy rains.

A total of 370 encroachments were demolished, with 189 residents deemed eligible for resettlement and allocated flats in Narela, while 181 are ineligible for resettlement. (ANI)

