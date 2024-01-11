New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): After Rashtrapati Bhawan, in a first, it is the newly constructed Parliament House Complex that will witness Tulips blooming on its premises.

Following a conversation between the Speaker Lok Sabha and Delhi LG, VK Saxena, wherein the latter offered and requested that Tulips be planted at the new Parliament Building, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), made 3,000 bulbs available to the Parliament Secretariat.

Also Read | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Tells Party Leaders Not To Publicly Discuss Differences, Warns of Disciplinary Action.

The Tulips are expected to be in bloom when the Parliament convenes for the upcoming Budget Session. MPs and visitors alike will be welcomed by Tulips for the first time.

It may be noted that, the NDMC has procured a record 3,00,000 bulbs this year - double the amount last year. Of these, while 2,00,000 bulbs will be adorning various sites in the NDMC area, the remaining 1,00,000 Tulip bulbs will be used by DDA to adorn its various parks across the city, apart from Baansera and Asita.

Also Read | Indian Air Force To Organise Aerial Display in Mumbai From January 12 to 14 as Part of Outreach Programme.

500 Tulip Bulbs have also been planted in the Raj Niwas Campus for the first time.

Tulip flowers in yellow, white, orange, purple, blue, pink and red colour shades and other varieties of seasonal flowers like Petunia, Salvia, Cineraria, Antirrhinum, Poppy, Verbena, Dianthus, Hollyhock, Nasturtium, Coreopsis, Pansy, Lianum, etc will be planted soon at prominent locations for full public view.

While Tulips will be planted in 65 locations, other winter flowers would adorn the Capital at 91 locations.

Tulips would be planted in prominent places like the diplomatic area of Shanti Path, Talkatora Garden, Windsor Place, Central Park (Connaught Place), Mandi House, Akbar Road, Chanakyapuri, Lodhi Garden and Nehru Park, RML round about etc. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)