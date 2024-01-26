New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): For the first time ever on the Kartavya Path marched an all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services, led by Maj Srishti Khullar with Capt Amba Samant from Army Dental Corps, Surg Lt Kanchana from Indian Navy, Fit Lt Dhivya Priya from Indian Air Force as the sub-ordinate officers (SOs).

The SOs were followed by 144 officers of Military Nursing Service.

The grand spectacle represented the pinnacle of military pageantry, highlighting the strength, discipline and resolute dedication of women Officers of the Armed Forces Medical Services.

Their hard work, devotion and unwavering commitment to their duties extends far beyond the borders encompassing patient care, logistics, casualty evacuation and public health initiatives in conflict zones in India as well as abroad.

Operation Dost in February 2023, at Iskenderun, Hatay Province, Turkey was a prominent overseas relief operation for earthquake victims by the Indian Army Medical Officers and Staff.

Its motto is 'Sarve Santu Niramaya' which means "May all be free from illness.

India is celebrating the country's Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that was graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent marched down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots also enthralled the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power).

Tableaux of 16 States and nine ministries also took part at the Kartavya Path parade.

The grand performance included 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states, as well as contemporary classical dance and Bollywood styles. The artists included tribal dancers, folk dancers, and classical dancers. (ANI)

