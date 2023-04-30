New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Around 30 Raj Bhawans (governors' residences) will hold programmes to mark the statehood day of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Monday in what is a new initiative as part of the government's thrust on celebrating the country's cultural diversity and different traditions.

Official sources said different Raj Bhawans will host people of Maharashtrian and Gujarati origins living in the respective state and also organise different programmes to highlight the cultural riches and cuisines of the two western states. Traditional attires associated with the two states will be a feature of these programmes.

Raj Bhawans which will be holding events on Monday include the ones in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Assam and Uttarakhand.

Similar celebrations will be held on the formation days of other states as well, the sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they noted, has regularly stressed on the celebration of every state's heritage and traditions as part of his "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" initiative.

Be it attending traditional festivals associated with different states or the force behind events like Kashi-Tamil Samagam, he has stressed on making people in different parts of the country aware of the traditions and culture of other regions and celebrating them.

