New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has shown expenditure of over Rs 22.34 crore and receipts of over Rs 37.65 crore in its audited annual accounts for 2020-21 submitted to the Election Commission.

The ruling party of Telangana had submitted its audited annual report to the poll panel on January 11 which the Election Commission put in public domain on Thursday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Horror: Woman Kills Husband, Carries Severed Head to Police Station in Chittoor.

According to the report, the TRS has shown total expenditure of Rs 22,34,86,499 (over Rs 22.34 crore) and Rs 37,65,85,862 (over Rs 37.65 crore) as total receipt.

In its audited annual report for financial year 2020-21, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has shown total expenditure over Rs 1.36 crore and total receipt of over Rs 1.39 crore.

Also Read | Karnataka Records 47,754 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; 30,540 from Bengaluru Alone.

The two parties are recognised state-level parties.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)