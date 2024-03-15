Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 15 (ANI): The Telangana government has decided to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) before the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam.

The state government, earlier, on February 29, issued a notification about the recruitment of 11,062 teachers through the DSC examination.

The move comes in response to several requests by aspirants to conduct the TET earlier, as the test is mandatory to appear for the DSC exam.

According to the notification, the Commissioner of School Education has been asked to conduct the TET at the earliest.

This decision by the state government came as a huge relief to more than 3 lakh candidates. (ANI)

