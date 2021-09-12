New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Sunday said they are in contact with the families of two suspects in the alleged killing of National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir, whose partially decomposed body was found in a flat in the national capital a few days ago.

The body of 67-year-old Wazir with the head wrapped in a plastic bag was found last Thursday in a washroom of the flat which was taken on rent by his acquaintance Harpreet Singh (31), a native of Amritsar.

A post-mortem report stated that he was shot dead.

Wazir had arrived in Delhi on September 2 and was staying with Harpreet Singh and his friend Harmeet Singh at their rented flat in the Basai Darapur area. Both Harpreet and Harmeet are absconding.

"Our team is in Jammu and we are in contact with the families of the suspects. We have teams in Punjab also," a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, Harmeet Singh, in a post on Facebook, claimed that he had killed Wazir after firing at his head following a heated argument and there was no role of Harpreet. Harmeet claimed that Wazir had planned to kill him and his son.

A police staff had earlier said, "We have substantial leads in the case and our teams are working on them. In a complaint from the deceased's brother, four people have been named. But as of now, we are focusing on the two prime suspects. We are looking into all the allegations raised by the family and probing the case from all angles.”

According to the police, the autopsy report has revealed that the victim suffered a gunshot injury in the temple area of the head. They said that CCTV footage of the area was analysed and it found that the accused were present in the building on Wednesday, a day before Wazir's body was found.

It looks like the NC leader was killed on September 2, they had said.

