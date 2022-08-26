New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MLAs on Friday lauded the Delhi government for its good work in education and health sectors, and attacked the BJP for its alleged efforts to topple the party-led dispensation.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot put forth a resolution in the Delhi Assembly, highlighting the achievements of the government and stressing it welfare work has also been recognised across the world.

"This House congratulates the Government led by Shri Arvind Kejriwal for all the development works being done in different fields during the last seven years. This House further notes with deep concern the activities of some forces which are bent upon to create an environment which is not conducive to the ongoing good development works. This House exhorts the Government to continue the good work without getting de-motivated by inimical forces,” read the resolution.

The resolution also said former Secretary General of United Nations Kofi Annan had praised the concept of Mohalla Clinics and also asserted that "Delhi was the first State to come out with Electric Vehicle Policy two years ago and is leading all other states in terms of new electric vehicles as percentage of the total vehicles registered during the last two years".

Participating in the discussion on the resolution, AAP leaders attacked the saffron party by calling it various names like the 'Bharatiya Khokha Party' and the 'Bhuni Jalli Party'.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called the BJP the 'Bharatiya Khokha Party' and reiterated how he had been offered the chief minister's post with a promise to close all cases if he joined the saffron party.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai predicted that Kejriwal will be prime minister in 2024.

"The country is in trouble. We know that Hitler is your ideal. He had one propaganda minister Goebbels who thought that if you keep telling the public a lie, they will start believing it as a truth. But that thought died with Hitler when he committed suicide. Your are digging your grave every time you lie...Many political pandits are saying that after 2024 Kejriwal will be PM. You arrest all ministers and MLAs and even Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and I am saying with conviction that Kejriwal will be prime minister in 2024 and you won't be able to stop him," he said, targeting the BJP.

Sisodia had last week said that Kejriwal has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tun-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the CBI-ED raids are being carried out to stop the good work being done by him.

AAP MLA Praveen Kumar called the BJP the 'Bhuni Jali Party', while claiming that its leaders "are jealous of the fact that Arvind Kejriwal became Delhi's CM for the third time".

RK Puram MLA Pramila Tokas said: "They tried to conduct the post-mortem of Delhi but found that its heart was beating. Jijaji (CBI) came and now we have heard the Fufaji (ED) will also be sent. They are doing so since Gujarat elections are there. They are frustrated with what might happen in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana. Our MLAs, our chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and our deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia are 'anmol ratans' and don't come with a price tag."

Bhavna Gaur said that the BJP's "Operation Lotus" had proved to be "Operation Bogus" in the national capital, while Kuldeep Kumar said the entire nation was watching the conspiracies against the Delhi government.

"CM Arvind Kejriwal is the nation's hope. Betraying him is akin to betraying the nation and Baba Saheb Ambedkar," he stressed.

