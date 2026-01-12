Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 12 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra established a distinction between Hindutva and Hinduism as separate ideologies on Sunday. She said that Hindutva, as a political platform, believes that its ideology is the only correct path, whereas Hinduism, as a religion and spiritual path, allows space for multiple interpretations.

Participating in the debate on the theme "Hinduism Needs Protection From Hindutva," Moitra further argued that while a Hindu practitioner in Hinduism can envision love between Hindus and Muslims, a Hindutva adherent would dismiss it, labelling it as "love jihad."

Also Read | Drone Incursions in Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces on High Alert After Suspected Pakistani Drones Seen Hovering Along the LoC and International Border.

"... Hindutva believes that as a political platform, mine is the only way, and Hinduism believes as a religion and a spiritual platform, that there is room for a lot of others along the way. A Hindu practitioner in Hinduism can imagine love between Hindus and Muslims, but a Hindutva practitioner will say, No, this is love jihad. A Bengali Hindu eating meat will offer meat to Maa Kaali, but a practitioner of Hindutva will say that's not on... So the core question here is, does Hinduism need to protect itself from Hindutva? I would say that the best way to continue to protect Hinduism is to continue to realise that Hindutva is there because Hinduism was there..." said Mahua Moitra.

Earlier, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasised the complementary connection between Hinduism and Hindutva, stating that Hindutva represents 'Hindu tattva,' which forms the core essence of Hinduism.

Also Read | Rajmata Jijau Jayanti 2026: Date, History, Wishes and Significance.

He further argued that Hinduism is unique among religions in granting its followers the authority to engage in debate, even on its sacred texts.

"... Which culture gives you the authority to debate even on religious texts. It is only Hindu... I would like to ask why the term Hinduism? Why is 'ism' associated with all the religions which originated in India? Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism and Jainism. You have never heard of Islamism and Christianism... The 'ism' world is being associated just to demean, and what Hindutva is, 'Hindu tattva'. The basic immunity of Hinduism is Hindu tattva... Another thing I would like to say, when you cherish Hinduism, it is called Hindutva..." said Trivedi.

The Calcutta Debating Circle hosted a debate on the topic "Hinduism Needs Protection From Hindutva" at the Lawns, Calcutta Club on Sunday. The event aimed to foster discussions on the complexities of justice and was attended by several prominent figures, including J. Sai Deepak, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Mahua Moitra, Ruchika Sharma, and Sudhanshu Trivedi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)