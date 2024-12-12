New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated India's commitment to support long-term peace, stability and security in West Asia at a meeting with the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Modi also laid special emphasis on the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEEC) as a historic initiative to foster regional connectivity and prosperity, an official readout said.

Billed as a pathbreaking initiative, the IMEEC envisages a vast road, railroad and shipping networks among India, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Europe, with an aim to ensure integration among Asia, the Middle East and the West.

The IMEEC was firmed up on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in September last year in Delhi. An agreement was signed by India, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the US and some other G20 partners for the corridor.

Al Nahyan, also the UAE's foreign minister, is on a three-day visit to India.

"Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared perspective on the prevailing situation in West Asia. The prime minister reiterated India's commitment to support long term peace, stability and security of the region," the readout said.

Modi's emphasis on peace and stability in West Asia comes days after rebel forces overthrew President Bashar Assad's authoritarian government in Syria as well as the situation in Gaza.

India on Monday called for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process to bring stability in that country.

At the meeting, Modi and Al Nahyan emphasised strengthening the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership, including in the areas of technology, energy and people-to-people ties, the Indian readout said.

The prime minister conveyed his warm wishes to President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, it said.

He expressed satisfaction at the frequent high-level visits and exchanges, including the visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to India in September, which marked a "generational continuity" in the bilateral relations, it added.

The meeting between Modi and Al Nahyan took place ahead of the India-UAE Strategic Dialogue.

Following Modi's landmark visit to the UAE in August 2015, the relations between the two countries were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The bilateral trade and investment ties witnessed a major upswing after the sides signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022.

The trade pact provides for numerous benefits, including the elimination and reduction of tariffs and fostering an open-trade environment, and enhances market access for service providers across various sectors.

It also addresses technical barriers and provides access to government procurement opportunities.

The two countries are among each other's top trading partners with a bilateral trade of about USD 85 billion in 2022-23, according to official data.

The UAE was also among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23.

The about 3.5 million-strong and vibrant Indian community forms the largest expatriate group in the UAE.

