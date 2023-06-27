Shimla, Jun 27 (PTI) In a minor rejig, the Himachal Pradesh government shuffled nine Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Tuesday and posted Manasi Sahay Thakur as the labour commissioner-cum-director employment, according to a notification issued here.

Rohan Chand Thakur has been posted as the managing director (MD) of the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), replacing Sandeep Kumar who has been given the charge of special secretary (technical education).

Rakesh Kumar Prajapati (director, industries) has been given the additional charge of MD, General Industries Corporation while Pankaj Rai, special secretary (education), has been relieved from the additional charge of special secretary (planning).

Shubh Karan Singh, special secretary (technical education) holding the additional charge of chief executive officer, HIMURJA, will now function as the CEO, HIMURJA. Amit Kumar, holding the charge of director (personnel and finance, Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation), would function as the director (personnel and finance, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board) with the additional charge of the post of additional controller of Stores, Department of Industries.

Shivam Pratap Singh, additional deputy commissioner (development-cum-project director, Shimla, has been posted as the director (personnel and finance, Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation) while Abhishek Verma would take over as the additional deputy commissioner (development-cum-project director), Shimla.

The government has also transferred nine Himachal Administrative Services (HAS) officers.

