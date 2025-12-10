Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 10 (ANI): Union Minister CR Patil attended the maiden 2025 Pravasi Rajasthani Day celebrations at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC) on Wednesday. He said that Rs 77,000 crore has been allocated to a single project to meet the state's water requirements, and that in the near future, Rajasthan will have more water than other states in the country.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said, "Rajasthan CM and the entire state are working to develop the state. For rainwater harvesting, 4 lakh 14 thousand structures have been built in eight months. They are aware of the scarcity of water. PM Modi is working to meet the state's water requirements. Rs 77,000 crores have been allocated to Rajasthan for a single project to meet water requirements. No other state has received so much water."

"Under the MoU signed between Haryana and Rajasthan, the surplus water will be given to Rajasthan. In the future, I think Rajasthan will have the maximum water in comparison to the other states of the country. People of Rajasthan who have invested in other parts of the country would like to invest here too. This is a very good step that the state government has taken today. Atleast 100 investors have come from Surat only," he added.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajnlal Sharma on Wednesday asserted that the government is working to resolve water-related issues across the state, while addressing a public gathering at the JECC for the maiden 2025 Pravasi Rajasthani Day celebrations.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is underway across Rajasthan for water. I also want to tell you that yesterday we launched the "Bhumi Se Matrabhoomi" campaign...," CM Sharma said.

He further extended gratitude to CR Patil, Union Minister for Jal Shakti India, for his decision to install tube wells across the villages in Rajasthan, stating that over 16,000 tube wells have already been installed. He underlined that the government is also making progress in the energy sector of the state.

"I want to thank PM Modi, Minister CR Patil, for the decision to install four or five recharge tube wells in every village in Rajasthan, and our work is progressing. More than 16,000 tube wells have been installed... This will certainly increase our groundwater reserves. Similarly, our government is continuously working in the energy sector..." he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Kataria and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Bhupender Yadav also graced the event.

The Pravasi Rajasthani Day has been organised in Jaipur on December 10 to strengthen the ties between the Karmabhoomi and Janmabhoomi of Rajasthanis living around the world.

Earlier, on October 28, CM Bhajanlal Sharma, while addressing the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet in Kolkata, said that the day would celebrate the achievements of Rajasthanis and further strengthen their connection to their homeland.

"This day will serve as a dedicated platform to celebrate the achievements of Pravsi Rajasthanis and deepen their connection with their homeland," CM Sharma said. He invited all Pravasi Rajasthanis to participate in the upcoming Pravasi Rajasthani Divas actively. (ANI)

