Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Thursday painted the party's Lotus symbol on a wall near the party office in T Nagar area in the city on the occasion of BJP's 44th Foundation Day.

"In the not-so-distant future, BJP will also come to power in Tamil Nadu. We want to make sure that the PMs and our national president's vision get translated on the ground. BJP should strengthen itself and come to power in the state by 2026. This is our vision and mission," said Annamalai.

While Annamalai was painting the wall with a paint box and paintbrush in his hand he was accompanied by party workers and other state office bearers in large numbers.

On the other hand, the saffron party's national president JP Nadda hoisted the party flag at the BJP's headquarters in the national capital. "BJP is a political party but it is working for the welfare of the whole nation today. Under PM Modi's leadership, the party has made groundbreaking achievements. We got the inspiration from Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat under PM Modi's leadership," Nadda said.

Extending his greetings on the party's foundation day and of Hanuman Jayanti as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the BJP derives its inspiration from Lord Hauman to fight corruption and maintain law and order.

While virtually interacting with the party workers, Modi said, "Today India is realizing its potential just like the power of Lord Hanuman. BJP party gets inspiration from Lord Hanuman to fight corruption, law and order. If we see the whole life of Lord Hanuman, he had a 'Can Do' attitude that helped him in bringing all kinds of success."

According to sources, the party has planned a week-long social harmony campaign from April 6 till the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar on April 14. Nadda has also written a letter to all state presidents and party leaders to participate actively in social harmony week. Apart from issuing the letter, Nadda has also discussed the outline of the programs that will be run during this period by video conferencing with all the state presidents. (ANI)

