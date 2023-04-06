Thiruvananthapuram, April 06: In an unfortunate incident, a nine-year-old boy died after swallowing a balloon while he was playing with in Balaramapuram. The boy died on Wednesday. The deceased boy has been identified as Adityan, the elder son of Rajesh and Sabitha, a native of Kallumoodu, near Anthiyoor. Adityan was a class III student of Plavila UP school.

According to a report in TOI, Adityan was playing with the balloon at his house at Anzar Manzil when he accidentally swallowed it on Sunday morning. The boy was playing with his younger sister. Their mother Sabitha who works at the city corporation sensed that the boy was struggling to breath and rushed him to NIMS Hospital at Aralumoodu. Uttar Pradesh: Gas-Filled Balloons Burst and Cause Explosion During 'School Chalo' Event in Jaunpur, Video of Terrifying Incident Surfaces.

At the hospital the doctors examined Adityan and during examination they found that a piece of balloon was trapped inside the respiratory tract of the boy. The doctors removed the balloon soon. However, the boy’s condition did not improve and he was moved to a ventilator. He breathed his last on Wednesday noon.

Police said that the exact cause of Adityan’s death will be known only after the post mortem which will be held on Thursday. After inquest procedures, the body has been transferred to the Medical College Hospital and is being kept at the mortuary. Kolkata: Kid Swallows Balloon While Playing, Chokes to Death Despite Best Efforts of Doctors.

Cops have registered a case for unnatural death under section 174 of CrPC and further investigation into the incident is awaited.

Doctors have warned that parents should be careful and seek immediate help in case their child swallows something by accident.

This comes after in a similar incident last month, a three-year-old boy died in Kolkata after his airway was blocked completely by a deflated balloon. Though the doctors at IPGMER had successfully removed the object from his bronchus, he could not be saved. The unfortunate incident took place when the boy was playing and had kept the inflated balloon in his mouth, holding his breath till he could no longer exhale, to keep it filled with air.

The balloon got sucked into his mouth and the boy had swallowed it. Though, the parents tried every method possible to retrieve the object at home but failed. They than rushed the boy to a nearby nursing home where he breathed his last.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2023 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).