Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 1 (ANI): Speaking at a roadshow here ahead of 'The Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023', Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday likened his state's business environment with the Sanatana Dharma, saying that the state will be always "safe" to invest in.

"Wherever an investor goes, he puts his money after giving it a lot of thought. Just as Sanatan Dharma has always been there and will be till the end of time, Uttarakhand is also unshakeable in terms of its security and future prospects," CM Dhami said, addressing prospective investors.

"One can Uttarakhand and its attributes with those of Sanatan Dharma. The people of Uttarakhand follow a Sanatan lifestyle and the ambience here will always be safe for investors," he added.

Dhami reached in Gujarata on Tuesday to participate in the roadshow and invite investors to the Global Investors Summit 2023 to be held in Dehradun in December.

CM Dhami on Friday said the summit is important for doubling the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), according to an official statement.

"A target has been set to double the GSDP of the state in the next five years. The Chief Minister said to achieve this goal, the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023, to be held in Dehradun in December, is a very important event," read the official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

On Thursday, the Chief Minister participated in a roadshow in Chennai ahead of the state's Global Investor Summit.

During the Chennai road show, the Dhami government signed investment MoUs worth Rs 10150 crore with various industry groups, which mainly include various industries related to healthcare, pharma, and the energy sector.

"Today we have come to invite you all to the Global Investors Summit to be held in Dehradun on December 8-9. I urge all of you to attend our Investors Summit," CM Dhami said in an address.

"We have introduced more than 30 investor-friendly policies in the state. So, I would urge you all to come and invest in Uttarakhand," he added.

The Chief Minister has been holding road shows within the country as well as abroad in a bid to attract investors to the summit.

CM Dhami had recently gone on a three-day visit to the UAE as part of the 'Invest in Uttarakhand' campaign.

The CM met industrialists and NRIs in the UAE and participated in meetings organised to discuss investment possibilities in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

