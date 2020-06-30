Ahmedabad, Jun 30 (PTI) As part of a drive against the illegal firearm network in the state, Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad arrested 14 people and seized 51 weapons worth Rs 1.5 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

On June 19, the ATS arrested nine persons, including gun house owner Tarun Gupta, whose interrogation revealed names of several others who had acquired weapons illegally.

Also Read | GST Day 2020: History and Significance of The Day That Commemorates Introduction of 'One Nation, One Tax' Regime in India.

Following this, the ATS raided several places and arrested 14 people, and recovered pistols, sports rifles, double barrel guns etc worth Rs 1.5 crore, an ATS release said.

Among those held during the raids was one Digvijaysinh Zala of Halvad town of Morbi district, who had acquired 14 imported guns in the recent past and sold an automatic pistol to Gupta, the agency said.

Also Read | Delhi Government Extends Water Bill Waiver Scheme of Delhi Jal Board till September 30.

Another key accused held during the raids was Mukesh Bhukiya, owner of Jay Ambe gun house in Mandal in Ahmedabad district, and part of Gupta's network, it added.

Bhukiya bought six revolvers and two pistols from Gupta in the past, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)