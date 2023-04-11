Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) Now policemen not following traffic rules in Rajasthan will have to pay double fine and departmental action will be taken against them in a strict move to curb such violations, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The directions in this regard were issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) V K Singh on the instruction of Director General of Police Umesh Mishra.

Singh said those police officials who do not wear helmets and sit with more than two passengers on a two-wheeler, not wear seat belts while driving a four-wheeler, jump red light, drink and drive and violate other traffic rules as prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act will have to pay double the normal fine.

He said departmental action will also be initiated against such policemen.

