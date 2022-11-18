Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Chairman of IN-SPACe, Pawan Goenka on Friday hailed the taking off of the rocket Vikram-S, which is developed by Skyroot Aerospace from the Sriharikota spaceport, and said that the launch was primarily to demonstrate the capability of 'Skyroot Aerospace'.

"Today's sub-orbiter launch was primarily to demonstrate the capability of 'Skyroot Aerospace'. A total of 150 proposals have come from the private sector, out of which five have been approved so far," Chairman of IN-SPACe, Pawan Goenka told ANI.

Union Minister of State (MoS) J Singh also called the launch as a new dawn in India's space journey and a turning point for India's start-up movement.

"It's a new dawn in India's space journey. Thankful to PM Modi who opened the space sector to the public and private sectors. It is a turning point for India's start-up movement," said Singh.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the taking off of the rocket Vikram-S and said that it is an important milestone in the journey of India's private space while congratulating the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Vikram-S, India's first-ever privately developed rocket successfully lifted off from the Sriharikota spaceport on Friday morning. The lift-off of the Vikram Suborbital rocket took place at 11:30 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

The 'Prarambh' mission and the Vikram-S rocket have been developed by Skyroot Aerospace start-up in Hyderabad with support from ISRO and IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre). The rocket is carrying payloads of two Indian and one international customer into space.

"89.5 kms peak altitude achieved. Vikram-S rocket meets all flight parameters. It's history in the making for India. Keep watching," Skyroot Aerospace tweeted attaching a YouTube link to the flight.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, on Friday, arrived at Sriharikota for the grand launch of 'Vikram S'.

Taking to Twitter, Jitendra Singh shared a picture with the team members of Skyroot Aerospace which he captioned, "With #StartUp Team "Skyroot Aerospace" at #Sriharikota, minutes before the launch of the first-ever private Rocket, Vikram-S, named after Vikram Sarabhai, the founding father of India's Space program. Countdown begins!"

'Vikram-S' is named after Vikram Sarabhai, the founding father of India's Space Program.

The 'Prarambh' mission and the Vikram-S rocket have been developed by Skyroot Aerospace in Hyderabad with support from ISRO and IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre). The rocket is carrying payloads of two Indian and one international customer into space.

With the groundwork starting around late 2020, Vikram-S has been developed within a record time of two years which is powered by solid fuelled propulsion, cutting edge avionics and all carbon fibre core structure, as per Skyroot Aerospace.

The Vikram-S will help test and validate the majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of orbital class space launch vehicles, including many sub-systems and technologies that will be tested across the pre-lift off and post-lift off phases of the launch, according to Skyroot Aerospace.

Vikram S is among one of the first few all-composite space launch vehicles, which is made up of 3D-printed solid thrusters for its spin stability.

As per Skyroot Aerospace, with a body mass of 545 kgs, length of 6m, and diameter of 0.375 meters, Vikram-S is the quickest and most affordable ride to space. (ANI)

