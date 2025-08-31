New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his address at a Defence Conclave with the theme 'Warfare in the 21st Century' in New Delhi, stated that in today's era of terrorism, pandemics and regional conflicts, self-reliance in defence is not merely an option but a condition for survival and progress.

It is not about protectionism; it is about sovereignty and national autonomy, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement, citing the Defence Minister.

He highlighted that the conclave comes at a significant moment, with India's Armed Forces displaying valour through Operation Sindoor just months ago, while conflicts, trade wars and instability continue to shape the global landscape. Rajnath Singh underlined that the geopolitical shifts have shown the nation that dependence on others for defence is no longer an option. He added that the Government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has always believed that a self-reliant India alone can safeguard its strategic autonomy, the statement said.

The Defence Minister stated that many developed nations are resorting to protectionist measures, with situations of trade war and tariff war becoming increasingly serious. He stressed that self-reliance in defence should not be confused with isolation.

"This is not protectionism. It is about sovereignty. When a nation of youth, energy, technology and possibilities moves towards self-reliance, the world pauses and takes note. This is the strength that enables India to withstand global pressures and emerge stronger," he added.

Rajnath Singh hailed Operation Sindoor as a shining example of India's growing indigenous defence capabilities. He said that the precise strikes carried out by the armed forces on their targets using indigenous equipment demonstrated that no mission can be successful without vision, long preparation and coordination, the statement added.

"Operation Sindoor may appear to be a story of a war of a few days, India's victory and Pakistan's defeat, but years of strategic preparation and defence preparedness have played a long role behind it," he added.

He underscored that India's forces, through years of hard work and reliance on indigenous equipment, executed the operation effectively and decisively.

The Defence Minister described the Sudarshan Chakra Mission as a game-changing initiative for India's future security. Announced by the Prime Minister, the mission envisions providing complete aerial protection to critical locations across the country within the next decade, using both defensive and offensive technologies, the statement said.

Citing lessons from Operation Sindoor, he underlined the growing importance of air defence in modern warfare. Rajnath Singh further mentioned that DRDO successfully tested an indigenous integrated air defence weapon system on August 23, 2025, which hit three targets simultaneously, marking the first step towards realising the Prime Minister's vision. He expressed confidence that although full implementation will take time, the Ministry of Defence has already moved decisively forward in this direction. (ANI)

